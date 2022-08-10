Ukraine special forces behind attack of Russian air base in Crimea: Report

Ukrainian special forces were reportedly behind the attack of a Russian air base in occupied Crimea, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a government official.

No details were disclosed, and the government official’s name was withheld for anonymity.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported that the series of explosions on Tuesday could have been the work of partisan saboteurs, as Kyiv officially denied any responsibility for the incident deep inside Russian-occupied territory.

The adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly also suggested Russian incompetence as a possible cause of the blast that killed one civilian and injured eight, according to the health department in Russia-annexed Crimea.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen in videos posted on social media from Crimea, a holiday destination for many Russians.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine would like to remind everyone that the presence of occupying troops on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea is not compatible with the high tourist season. pic.twitter.com/PFl6jBzKh4 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 9, 2022

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and used it in February as one of the launchpads for its invasion.

Moscow said the explosions, at least 12 according to witnesses, were detonations of stored ammunition, not the result of any attack.



Zelenskyy did not directly mention the blasts in his daily video address on Tuesday but said it was right that people were focusing on Crimea.



“We will never give it up ... the Black Sea region cannot be safe while Crimea is occupied,” he said, repeating his government’s position that Crimea would have to be returned to Ukraine.



What Moscow calls a “special military operation,” Ukraine and its allies say is an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression and it is banking on sophisticated Western-supplied rocket and artillery systems to degrade Russian supply lines and logistics.

With Reuters

