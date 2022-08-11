.
Alleged British ISIS ‘Beatle’ charged after arrest in UK

ISIS militant known as Jihadi John was filmed unmasked in Syria for the first time, promising to continue cutting 'heads off'. (Photo courtesy: SITE)
“Jihadi John” was the leader of the group, known for using a knife to kill hostages in a string of videotaped beheadings. (Reuters)

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British prosecutors have authorized terrorism charges against a man, 38-year-old Aine Davis, who has returned to Britain from Turkey where he had been held in prison.

The BBC have reported that Davis is accused of being part of an ISIS cell that murdered hostages.

The group of four men, who were with ISIS in Syria, was nicknamed “The Beatles” by hostages because of their British accents.

“Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism,” the Crown Prosecution Service said.

