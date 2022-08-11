Alleged British ISIS ‘Beatle’ charged after arrest in UK

British prosecutors have authorized terrorism charges against a man, 38-year-old Aine Davis, who has returned to Britain from Turkey where he had been held in prison.
The BBC have reported that Davis is accused of being part of an ISIS cell that murdered hostages.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The group of four men, who were with ISIS in Syria, was nicknamed “The Beatles” by hostages because of their British accents.
“Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism,” the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Read more:
Final ISIS ‘Beatles’ gang member identified
U.S. reasonably certain strike killed ‘Jihadi John’
Who are the two British ISIS ‘Beatles’ fighters captured in Syria
-
January 2022 trial set for ISIS militants nicknamed 'Beatles', accused of beheadingsA federal judge in Virginia has tentatively scheduled a January 2022 trial for two Britain militants charged with being part of an ISIS group that ... World News
-
US jury finds member of ISIS ‘Beatles’ cell guilty of terrorism offensesA member of a group of ISIS militants who beheaded American hostages in Iraq and Syria, and were nicknamed “The Beatles” for their British accents, ... World News
-
Two ISIS ‘Beatles’ militants being brought to US to face chargesTwo members of an ISIS terrorist cell dubbed the “Beatles” accused of killing several Western hostages are to be brought to the United States on ... World News