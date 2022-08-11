American-Egyptian man convicted of murder for killing two teenage daughters

A US court in the state of Texas earlier this week convicted an American-Egyptian of capital murder for the 2008 killing of his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah.



After a six-day trial, Yaser Abdel Said was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of capital murder, according to a statement from the office of Dallas County Criminal District Attorney.



“He must now spend the rest of his days confined to a prison cell living under the control of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” the statement said, adding that the jury deliberated for three hours before reaching a verdict.



Official Press Release regarding Conviction and Life Sentence of Yaser Abdel Said.



Thank you to the prosecution team, the investigators, the jury, and all of those who fought to see that justice was done for Sarah and Amina. pic.twitter.com/mdLUzVLx3z — Dallas County DA (@Dallas_DA) August 9, 2022

The 65-year-old man was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2014 when he was arrested in Justin, Texas, in 2020. He was identified by the FBI as a capital murder suspect wanted in connection with the homicide of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina and Sarah, 17.



The FBI in 2020 also arrested Yaser’s son, Islam, and his brother, Yassin, for harboring an alleged fugitive.



Said took his daughters for a taxi-ride on New Year’s Day 2008 under the pretext of taking them to get something to eat, according to an FBI statement issued at the time of his capture.



“He drove them to Irving, Texas, where he allegedly shot both girls inside the taxicab. They both died of multiple gunshot wounds,” the statement said.



The girls’ bodies were discovered several hours later in the cab, which was abandoned outside a hotel in Irving.



Before succumbing to her wounds, Sarah managed to make a chilling 911 call in which she was screaming and saying that her father shot her and her sister.



Local media had reported that Said was not satisfied with his daughters’ American lifestyle and alleged that he was very controlling of what they did.



The Associated Press reported that in an email sent on December 21, 2007, Amina told a teacher that she and her sister planned to run away.

“She said they didn’t want to live by the culture of their father, who was born in Egypt, nor did they want arranged marriages, as he planned,” the Associated Press reported.



Her father, she said, had “made our lives a nightmare.” The email added: ”He will, without any drama nor doubt, kill us.”



The girls’ mother, Patricia Owens, told her ex-husband in a victim impact statement given after the verdict and sentence that she was no longer scared of him.



“You can keep those evil eyes on me as long as you want. You will never break me down again,” Owens was quoted by the Associated Press as saying. “Nor will you ever be able to hurt another person.”



