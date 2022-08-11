Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island

Taiwan rejects the “one country, two systems” model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China was using U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an “excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people,” Ou added.

Read more:

Taiwan holds military drill after China repeats threats