Teenager arrested in UK after hiding from police in giant teddy bear: Report

A car thief who was found hiding inside a giant teddy bear has been arrested and jailed for nine months in the UK, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Joshua Hobson, the teenage thief, was being sought by the Greater Manchester Police when they found him hidden inside the stuffed bear.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police were after the 18-year-old after he stole a car and did not pay for fuel in May, according to the report.

“When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside!” the police said in a Facebook post.

“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the statement said.

“Hopefully he has a bearable time inside...,” it concluded cheekily.

Read more: Alleged British ISIS ‘Beatle’ charged after arrest in UK