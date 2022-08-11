.
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 4, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows a damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 17, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP, Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address global concerns over the facility.

Ukrainian forces “once again struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

“The Russians shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again,” Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.

