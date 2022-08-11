Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address global concerns over the facility.
Ukrainian forces “once again struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram.
“The Russians shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again,” Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.
