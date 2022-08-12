Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at New York event: Report

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was once ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York, a witness told Reuters.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, the witness said, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.

BREAKING: Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage before a lecture in New York pic.twitter.com/vjhG9HMh0g — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 12, 2022

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

“We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time,” a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.

Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses,” which some say contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations upon its 1988 publication.

A year later, former Iran’s supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.

Iran later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years.

Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution to take part in a discussion about the United States serving as asylum for writers and artists in exile and “as a home for freedom of creative expression,” according to the institution’s website.

The Wylie Agency, which represents Rushdie, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

