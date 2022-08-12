Czech firefighters put out huge forest fire after 20 days: Minister
Czech firefighters have put out a forest fire in a national park on the country’s northern border with Germany after 20 days, the interior minister said on Friday.
The largest fire in Czech history broke out in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park in northern Czech Republic on July 24 and spilled over into Germany.
It affected an area of some 1,060 hectares (2,620 acres) about 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Prague.
“The fire... has been extinguished,” Minister Vit Rakusan said in a tweet on Friday.
Around 6,000 professional and voluntary firefighters were deployed to battle the fire, which forced hundreds to evacuate.
Special planes from Italy and Sweden and helicopters from Poland and Slovakia helped put the fire out.
The local fire brigade said on Twitter it had handed the entire area over to the national park and deployed 72 voluntary firefighters to monitor the site.
Investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire. National park officials said earlier it had probably been caused by human activity.
