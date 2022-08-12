Flight attendant fired for sharing image of Donald Trump in KKK outfit to sue airline

An African American flight attendant, who was fired from Delta Airline for posting a cartoon of former US President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood, is suing the airline.

Leondra Taylor has filed a lawsuit alleging that the dismissal violated her civil rights, according to court documents seen by the Insider.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Delta apparently deemed Taylor’s Facebook post racially motivated and in breach of their social media policy, according to the Insider.

She was fired in 2021.

The image in question shows Trump in the Ku Klux Klan overall opposite current US President Joe Biden as a moderator says: “Thank you, Mr. President, for wearing your mask.”

The image was drawn by Montreal Gazette cartoonist Terry Mosher, who goes by the pen name Aislin, the New York Post reported.

Taylor said she shared the image on social media, but claims that it was not hateful, disrespectful, or discriminatory, according to the Insider report.

“The cartoon instead made a point about COVID-19 protective measures and systemic racial discrimination against African-Americans,” the report said.

The lawsuit apparently also alleged that another Delta employee, who is white, had not been terminated for her political posts on social media.

Flight attendants at Delta are trying to unionize according to media reports. It is the only major airline in the US where crew are not a part of a union.

“When Delta employees intermix Delta’s brand with conduct or content that does not reflect our values of professionalism, inclusion and respect, that conduct can result in discipline or termination,” Delta Airlines was quoted as saying by the Insider.

“While personnel issues are considered private between Delta and its employees, the circumstances described by our former employee are not an accurate or complete explanation of the company’s termination decision,” it added.

Read more: Former US President Trump says ‘nuclear weapons issue is a hoax’ after news reports