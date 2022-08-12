.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two more ships depart from Ukraine: Turkey's defense ministry

  • Font
A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Ocean Lion leaves the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on August 9, 2022. (Reuters)
A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Ocean Lion leaves the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, on August 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Two more ships depart from Ukraine: Turkey's defense ministry

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Friday, Turkey's defense ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the country under a UN-brokered deal to 14 and marking the first export of wheat.

Belize-flagged Sormovsky left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 3,050 tons of wheat to Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province, it said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Also, Marshall Island-flagged Star Laura departed from Pivdennyi and headed to Iran, carrying 60,000 tons of corn.

Read more:

First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN

New buyer sought for first grain to leave Ukraine under deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More