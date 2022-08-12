US scolds China for overreacting to Pelosi visit, vows ‘ambitious roadmap’ for Taiwan

The US lashed out at China on Friday for overreacting to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and vowed to continue supporting Taipei’s self-defense as well as developing an “ambitious roadmap” for trade with the island.

US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said that Beijing was using Pelosi’s visit as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan “and to try to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region.”

Speaking to reporters on a call, Campbell defended Pelosi’s travel as consistent with the One China policy and not unprecedented.

China had threatened to take military action against the US speaker’s plane if she went to Taiwan, which proved to be an empty threat. But after Pelosi left, China surrounded Taiwan with warships and launched missiles into the waters around Taiwan.

“Even today, several warships remain around Taiwan, and it has imposed sanctions on Speaker Pelosi and her family and taken a course of economic measures against Taiwan,” Campbell said. “We demonstrated that we will not be deterred and made clear to the world what the PRC was doing.”

Campbell also said the US expects China to continue its pressure campaign on Taiwan in the weeks and months ahead. “The goal of this campaign is clear to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience,” he said.

But the US will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows. “That includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks,” he said.

As for support to Taiwan, the US will continue to fulfill its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, which includes supporting Taiwan’s capacity to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that could jeopardize its security, economy or society.

Campbell said an “ambitious road map” for trade negotiations with Taiwan would be announced in the coming days. “And we will ensure that our presence, posture and exercise account for China’s more provocative and destabilizing behavior, with a view towards guiding the situation in the western Pacific towards greater stability,” he said.

