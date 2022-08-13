Fire raging in natural park in Portugal brought under control

Portugal’s civil protection agency on Saturday said it had brought a wildfire which has ravaged 17,000 hectares under control in the UNESCO-designated Serra da Estrela natural park.
The fire had been raging in the park for a week and was contained overnight, civil protection agency official Miguel Criz told TSF radio.
“There is still a lot of work left” to prevent new fires, he said, adding that strong winds on Saturday were a cause of concern for firefighters.
Interior Minister Jose Luis Carneiro on Friday termed the fire an “environmental tragedy.”
Portugal recorded its hottest July in nearly a century and wildfires this year have ravaged some 79,000 hectares (195,000 acres).
