Viral video: Airline suspends agent after violent fight erupts with female passenger

A Spirit Airlines representative was suspended after a viral video of him fighting a female passenger in a US airport surfaced, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The unidentified airport personnel was seen arguing with the passenger at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as multiple people tried to end the fight.

The two people seen fighting in the video are seen exchanging allegations of invading personal space, physical contact and racial slurs.

Spirit Airlines, in a brief statement on Twitter said that they are “aware of the altercation” and that it “does not tolerate violence of any kind.”

We are aware of this altercation. Our vendor at DFW has suspended the agent. Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind, and we are working with local law enforcement to investigate this matter. — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 12, 2022

The airline is reportedly working with law enforcement to investigate the matter.

The clip ends with another man stepping up to the angry man, challenging him to fight him rather than “a woman.”

Users on the micro-blogging app were split between supporting the Spirit Airline employee or defending the passenger.

“This employee needs to be fired. Regardless of what she did, he committed an assault. Spirit needs to train employees on de escalating a situation and not poking the bear,” said user @JimBaxa1.

In a reply to @JimBaxa1: “He didn’t commit an act of assault. That’s called self defense. She put hands on him first. She pushed him first. He only lost his cool when she reached around that other guy and slapped him. She assaulted HIM! Not just physically but verbally too,” said user @AnaGirlCA, in defense of the agent.

