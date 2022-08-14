One dead, 20 injured after fireworks explode in Armenia market: Officials
Two blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, killing one and injuring at least 20 people, Russian news agencies cited Armenian emergencies ministry as saying.
Video posted on social video showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running away from the scene.
