US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan
A US congressional delegation will visit Taiwan from Aug. 14 to 15 to meet with senior Taiwan leaders, the de facto US embassy in Taiwan said in a statement on Sunday.
The meeting comes as part of a wider visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement.
The officials will discuss issues including US-Taiwan relations and global supply chains, it added.
