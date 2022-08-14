.
US congressional delegation to visit Taiwan

A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

A US congressional delegation will visit Taiwan from Aug. 14 to 15 to meet with senior Taiwan leaders, the de facto US embassy in Taiwan said in a statement on Sunday.

The meeting comes as part of a wider visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement.

The officials will discuss issues including US-Taiwan relations and global supply chains, it added.

