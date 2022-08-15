Biden calls India an ‘indispensable partner’ on 75th anniversary of independence
US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were “indispensable partners” that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.
India marked its 75th year of independence on Monday, celebrating the end of British colonial rule in 1947.
“The United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence,” Biden said in a statement, referring to theleader of India’s independence movement.
“India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of humanfreedom and dignity,” Biden said.
Biden also said his country’s Indian-American community had made the United States a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation.
