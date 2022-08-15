.
Kenya vote chief declares William Ruto president-elect

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition walks before the announcement of the results of Kenya's presidential election , in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza political coalition walks before the announcement of the results of Kenya's presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 15, 2022. (REuters)

AFP, Nairobi

The head of Kenya’s election body on Monday declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the country’s close-fought presidential election, despite several commissioners rejecting the results.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 vote.

Confusion over vote tallying in the media and the slow pace of progress by the electoral commission have fed anxiety in Kenya, which is East Africa’s richest and most stable nation but which has a history of violence following disputed elections.

Read more: US top diplomat Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

