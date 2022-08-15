.
Norway: Wooden bridge collapses, two vehicles fall into river

A wooden bridge collapsed in southern Norway, sending a car and truck hurtling into a river, police said, August 15, 2022. (Twitter)

AFP, Oslo

A wooden bridge collapsed in southern Norway on Monday, sending a car and truck hurtling into a river, police said.

The two-lane bridge was inaugurated in 2018 and is 148 meters (485 feet) long and 10 meters wide. It also has a pedestrian sidewalk.

“Tretten bridge is reported to have collapsed. A truck and a passenger car are said to have gone into the water,” local police said in a tweet.

They said it was unclear if any people were injured and added that rescue workers had been sent to the scene at the Gudbrandsdalslagen river.

