President Putin in letter to Kim says Russia will expand bilateral ties with N. Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” Pyongyang’s state media reported on Monday.
In a letter to Kim for Korea’s liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both countries’ interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying Russian-North Korean friendship had been forged in World War II with victory over Japan, which had occupied the Korean peninsula.
The “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between the two countries has since reached a new level is their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from hostile military forces, Kim said in the letter. KCNA did not identify the hostile forces, but it has typically used that term to refer to the United States and its allies.
Kim predicted cooperation between Russia and North Korea would grow based on an agreement signed in 2019 when he met with Putin.
North Korea in July recognized two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, and officials raised the prospect of North Korean workers being sent to the areas to help in construction and other labor. Read full story
Ukraine, which is resisting a Russian invasion described by Moscow as a “special military operation,” immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.
Read more: Ukraine severs relations with North Korea after pro-Russia separatists recognition
-
Ukraine severs relations with North Korea after pro-Russia separatists recognitionUkraine said Wednesday it was severing relations with North Korea, hours after pro-Russian separatists in the country’s east said their ... World News
-
Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine say recognized by North KoreaPro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said Wednesday that their self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic had been ... World News
-
China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North KoreaChina and Russia vetoed a UN resolution sponsored by the United States on Thursday that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its ... World News
-
US calls out Russia, China opposition to UN action on North KoreaThe US called out China and Russia on Wednesday for opposing further United Nations action on North Korea, warning that the Security Council “cannot ... World News
-
US President Biden to visit Asia to build united front on North Korea, RussiaVisiting Asia next month for the first time since becoming US president in 2021, Joe Biden will hold talks with allies in Japan and South Korea over ... World News
-
North Korea FM denounces UN suspension of Russia from Human Rights CouncilNorth Korea’s minister of foreign affairs on Monday denounced last week’s suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, calling it an ... World News
-
South Korea bans exports of strategic items to Russia, joins SWIFT sanctionsSouth Korea will tighten export controls against Russia, by banning exports of strategic items, and join Western countries’ moves to block some ... World News
-
S.Korea scrambles fighter jets as Russia, China warplanes enter air defense zoneSouth Korea’s military said on Friday it scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and seven Russian warplanes intruded into its air defense ... World News
-
COVID-19 curbs force Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolleyA group of Russian diplomats and their family members returned to Russia from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley on Thursday because of ... Coronavirus
-
Russia, China, Iran, N. Korea pose greatest cyber threat to Canada: ReportState-sponsored programs from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea pose the greatest high-tech threats to Canada, a report from the nation’s authority ... World News
-
Germany accuses Russia, China of stalling over North Korea fuel sanctionsGermany accused Russia and China on Tuesday of preventing a United Nations Security Council committee from determining whether North Korea has ... World News
-
Coronavirus: Microsoft says Russian, N. Korean hackers targeted vaccine workMicrosoft said it has detected attempts by state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies ... Coronavirus