Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Britain in September

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Britain and Germany in the first week of September as part of their work with charities, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The couple joined the royal family at a thanksgiving service in London in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, their first public appearance in Britain since quitting royal duties two years ago.



Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend a summit for young leaders in Manchester on September 5 and an awards ceremony for seriously ill children on September 8.



They will also attend an event in Germany on September 6 to mark one year to go until the 2023 Invictus Games for injured veterans, which are due to be held in Dusseldorf.



Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, moved to the US with Meghan in 2020 to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two young children.



Read more:

Prince Harry can sue UK govt over security plan: Judge



Beaming Queen Elizabeth waves to crowds as Platinum Jubilee festivities begin



BBC agrees ‘substantial damages’ to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview