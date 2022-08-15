Sentencing in Dutch court in trial over downing MH17 over Ukraine on Nov 17
The Dutch court handling the murder trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 said on Monday it would hand down its verdict on November 17.
Prosecutors say the one Ukrainian and three Russian defendants, who are all at large, helped supply a missile system that Russian-backed separatists used to fire a rocket at the plane on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board were killed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The prosecution is seeking life terms for all suspects.
Lawyers for Oleg Pulatov, the only defendant who has chosen to participate in the proceedings through counsel, have argued that the trial was unfair and prosecutors did not properly examine alternative theories about the cause of the crash or the involvement of Pulatov.
The other suspects, named as Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko, are being tried in absentia. Under Dutch law Pulatov, while he is also at large, is not considered to be tried in absentia because he is represented through lawyers he has instructed.
The Boeing 777 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was hit over Ukraine’s rebel-held Donetsk region by what international investigators say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile. The eastern region has also become a key focus of Russia’s nearly six-month-old war in Ukraine.
Most of the victims on board MH17 were Dutch nationals. The Dutch government holds Russia responsible for the crash. Authorities in Moscow deny any involvement.
The MH17 case has seriously strained the Netherlands’ diplomatic relations with Moscow, even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24.
Read more: Alleging bias, Russia withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands and Australia
-
Prosecutors in final phase of Dutch murder trial over downed MH17 flightDutch prosecutors on Monday began three days of closing arguments during which they will make their sentencing demand in the 20-month-trial in the ... World News
-
MH17 plane crash families prepare for critical trial phaseFamilies of people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 said they were preparing to hear painful details when a critical ... World News
-
Judges, lawyers in MH17 trial visit wreckage of planeJudges and lawyers in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 visited the wreckage of ... World News
-
Alleging bias, Russia withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands and AustraliaRussia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it was withdrawing from talks with the Netherlands and Australia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines ... World News
-
Families of MH17 Ukraine plane crash victims want reparation for damages: LawyerA lawyer for relatives of victims killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 told trial judges Monday that the ... World News
-
Family of MH17 victim sues Russia banks, US money transfer companiesThe family of an American teenager killed aboard the MH17 flight launched a court case Thursday against Russian banks and US money transfer companies ... World News
-
Australia: MH17 missile suspects might be confirmed by year-endThe findings counter Moscow’s suggestion that the flight was brought down by Ukraine’s military rather than the separatists Middle East
-
Dutch FM says Russia ‘sowing confusion’ on MH17All 298 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 777 - the majority of them Dutch - died when a Russian-made BUK missile struck the passenger jet World News