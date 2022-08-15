Trump calls for temperature to be ‘brought down’ in US after Mar-a-Lago raid

Donald Trump said Monday that the “temperature has to be brought down” in the US after threats were made against the FBI and Justice Department over the raid of the former American president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “Whatever we can do to help—because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen,” he said.

But, Trump warned, “the people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”

The former US president was referring to what he called “scams and witch hunts,” including a campaign by then-presidential hopeful Hillary

Clinton, who claimed that Trump was colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 elections. Neither Trump nor any family members were charged, and a special counsel found no evidence the former president was guilty.

Trump has once again found himself at the center of controversy after the FBI raided his Florida residence last week and confiscated classified documents.

Supporters of Trump, including Republican lawmakers, have blasted the Justice Department and FBI for becoming weaponized tools in the hands of Democrats. It is unclear whether Trump will run again in the 2024 presidential elections. However, primaries and other local elections have shown that the former president still has significant control within the Republican party.

Citing sources close to Trump, Fox News reported that he would announce his position on running again “soon.”

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday.

He said he and “my people” would do anything they could to help the investigation. He criticized the move by law enforcement to “break into the house of a former president of the United States.”

Trump called the Mar-a-Lago raid a “sneak attack,” where they took whatever they wanted. Trump said the FBI agents ordered the cameras to be turned off and did not allow anyone to go through the rooms being raided.

“They could take anything they want and put anything they want in,” Trump alleged, adding that the FBI may have been able to plant items in his residence or confiscated boxes.

