US basketball star Griner’s defense team appeals against Russian drugs conviction

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who once inspired a Hollywood movie, is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange for WBNA star Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who once inspired a Hollywood movie, is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange for WBNA star Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. (AP)

US basketball star Griner's defense team appeals against Russian drugs conviction

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The defense team of Brittney Griner, the US basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, has appealed against her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking, Griner's lawyer Maria Blagovolina told Reuters on Monday.

Griner, who had played for a Russian club, was arrested at a Moscow airport on February 17 after cannabis-infused vape cartridges were found in her luggage.

She pleaded guilty to the charges but said she had made an “honest mistake” by entering Russia with cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country. She was convicted on August 4.

The US government says Griner was wrongfully detained. It has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

