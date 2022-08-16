Armenian fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 15: Report

Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday’s accident to 15, the TASS news agency cited Armenia’s emergencies ministry as saying on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Eighteen people remained missing, it said, since blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 62 people.
Read more:
One dead, more than 60 injured after fireworks explode in Armenian mall: Reports
Armenia to withdraw all troops from Nagorno-Karabakh by September
-
One dead, more than 60 injured after fireworks explode in Armenian mall: ReportsBlasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, killing ... World News
-
Armenia to withdraw all troops from Nagorno-Karabakh by SeptemberArmenia will withdraw all troops from the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region - over which it has fought two wars with arch-foe Azerbaijan - by ... World News
-
Armenian blast death toll rises to six, over 60 injuredThe death toll from an explosion at a bustling market in the Armenian capital Yerevan rose to six on Monday as search operations continued for people ... World News