.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Armenian fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 15: Report

  • Font
Rescue workers and volunteers clear debris as they operate on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on August 14, 2022, after an explosion sparked a fire, killing one person and injuring 20, according to the emergency situations ministry. The blast, the cause of which was not immediately known, ripped through the retail market in Surmalu. According to preliminary information it started a fire. There are victims, the ministry said. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)
Rescue workers and volunteers clear debris as they operate on the site of a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on August 14, 2022. (AFP)

Armenian fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 15: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday’s accident to 15, the TASS news agency cited Armenia’s emergencies ministry as saying on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Eighteen people remained missing, it said, since blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 62 people.

Read more:

One dead, more than 60 injured after fireworks explode in Armenian mall: Reports

Armenia to withdraw all troops from Nagorno-Karabakh by September

Armenian blast death toll rises to six, over 60 injured

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More