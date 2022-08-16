At least six Indian border police killed after bus falls in Kashmir gorge

A bus carrying personnel from India's high-altitude border police rolled off a mountainous road and fell into a gorge in Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least six officers, police said.



Kashmir police said on Twitter the injured were being flown to an army hospital in the Himalayan region's main city of Srinagar, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the accident site in Anantnag district.

A police officer told Reuters that 35 people survived the crash but some were badly injured.





The bus was carrying members of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), a federal force specializing in high-altitude operations, mainly on the Indo-China border.



Pictures from the site showed mangled remains of the bus by a fast-flowing river.



