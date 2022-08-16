.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least six Indian border police killed after bus falls in Kashmir gorge

  • Font
Police says that at least six Indian border police were killed after bus falls in Kashmir gorge, August 16, 2022. (Twitter)
Police says that at least six Indian border police were killed after bus falls in Kashmir gorge, August 16, 2022. (Twitter)

At least six Indian border police killed after bus falls in Kashmir gorge

Reuters, Srinagar

Published: Updated:

A bus carrying personnel from India's high-altitude border police rolled off a mountainous road and fell into a gorge in Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least six officers, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kashmir police said on Twitter the injured were being flown to an army hospital in the Himalayan region's main city of Srinagar, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the accident site in Anantnag district.





A police officer told Reuters that 35 people survived the crash but some were badly injured.

Kashmir police said that the injured were being flown to an army hospital in the Himalayan region's main city of Srinagar, August 16, 2022. (Twitter)
Kashmir police said that the injured were being flown to an army hospital in the Himalayan region's main city of Srinagar, August 16, 2022. (Twitter)



The bus was carrying members of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), a federal force specializing in high-altitude operations, mainly on the Indo-China border.

Pictures from the site showed mangled remains of the bus by a fast-flowing river.

Read more:

Oil tanker, passenger bus crash kills 20 in central Pakistan city of Multan

Egypt car crash leaves 11 people dead, two injured

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More