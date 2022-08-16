Oil tanker, passenger bus crash kills 20 in central Pakistan city of Multan

A fiery crash between an oil tanker and a passenger bus killed at least 20 people in Pakistan, a police spokesperson and media said on Tuesday.



It was not immediately clear what caused the crash late Monday night or early Tuesday on a motorway near the central city of Multan.

The bus and tanker caught fire after the collision, a police spokesperson said in a statement, without providing details on the number of fatalities.



Geo and Dunya TV reported at least 20 people were killed.



Six passengers survived, an official of a state-run rescue service told Dunya TV on the spot.



“The fire was raging when we got here,” he said.

