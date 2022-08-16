.
Oil tanker, passenger bus crash kills 20 in central Pakistan city of Multan

Security officials examine the wreckage of a bus after it crashed into a truck near Pakistan’s central town of Lodhran, some 100 km southwest from Multan, October 10, 2008. (File photo: Reuters)
Security officials examine the wreckage of a bus after it crashed into a truck near Pakistan’s central town of Lodhran, some 100 km southwest from Multan, October 10, 2008. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Islamabad

A fiery crash between an oil tanker and a passenger bus killed at least 20 people in Pakistan, a police spokesperson and media said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash late Monday night or early Tuesday on a motorway near the central city of Multan.

The bus and tanker caught fire after the collision, a police spokesperson said in a statement, without providing details on the number of fatalities.

Geo and Dunya TV reported at least 20 people were killed.

Six passengers survived, an official of a state-run rescue service told Dunya TV on the spot.

“The fire was raging when we got here,” he said.

