Plumes of smoke seen at Russian military airbase in Crimea: Report

Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea August 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, on August 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Plumes of smoke seen at Russian military airbase in Crimea: Report

Plumes of black smoke were seen on Tuesday at a Russian military airbase near the settlement of Gvardeyskoye in the center of Russian-controlled Crimea, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry separately blamed a series of explosions around Dzhankoi in northern Crimea on “sabotage,” state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in a recent series of blasts in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia says Crimea arms depot blast was result of ‘sabotage’

Putin accuses US of seeking to prolong conflict in Ukraine

Zelenskyy warns Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘catastrophe’ would threaten all of Europe

