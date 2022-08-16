Plumes of smoke seen at Russian military airbase in Crimea: Report
Plumes of black smoke were seen on Tuesday at a Russian military airbase near the settlement of Gvardeyskoye in the center of Russian-controlled Crimea, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry separately blamed a series of explosions around Dzhankoi in northern Crimea on “sabotage,” state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in a recent series of blasts in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
