Police arrest French robber who rammed car into store, stole luxury bags

Paris police on Tuesday fished a man out of the Seine river, which he jumped into after he rammed a car into a Valentino store and robbed dozens of luxury handbags.

The 24-year-old suspect smashed into the store around 2:00 a.m. on the high-end Rue Saint-Honore, a police source said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He grabbed as many as 30 luxury handbags and other items before attempting to flee in the car.

The man then failed to stop when a police patrol gave chase after spotting him near the central Paris opera.

He abandoned the car on Place de la Concorde at the end of the Champs-Elysees Avenue, the police source said, before plunging into the nearby river Seine.

But water-borne officers quickly recovered him and placed him under arrest.

A source familiar with the case said that the “entirety” of the stolen items had been found.

A second source told AFP that “around 30” handbags -- which Valentino lists on its website at between 1,000 and 3,000 euros ($1,013 to $3,040) -- were found in his car.

The suspect now faces an investigation for charges including aggravated robbery and refusal to comply with police, Paris prosecutors said.

Read more: Stolen ‘Picasso’ painting seized from Iraqi drug gang