Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a UN-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint co-ordination center, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Read more:
Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria: Sources
-
Two more ships depart from Ukraine: Turkey's defense ministryTwo more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defense ministry said, bringing the total number of ships to depart the ... World News
-
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine readying for journey to Africa after loading wheatThe United Nations-chartered ship MV Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 23,0000 tons of ... World News
-
Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo nears Syria: SourcesThe first ship to depart Ukraine under a UN-brokered deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of ... Middle East