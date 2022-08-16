War, high gas prices to halt a third of Ukraine’s sugar refineries
A third of Ukraine’s refineries will not operate in the coming sugar production year due to war and high gas prices, producers’ union Ukrtsukor said on Tuesday.
Ukraine produced 5 million tonnes of beet sugar in Soviet times, but production fell to 1 million tonnes due to lower demand, rising fuel prices and competition in export markets from cheaper cane sugar.
European gas prices have reached $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters and this is the main reason why 10 of 32 sugar refineries will not start up when the new production year begins on September 1, the union said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Fighting in the northern, southern and eastern regions of Ukraine has reduced the acreage planted with beets and other major crops, and the grain harvest is expected to fall to about 50 million tonnes from a record 86 million in 2021.
The agriculture ministry has said farmers sowed 180,400 hectares to sugar beet this year allowing for the production of 1.08 million tonnes of sugar from 7.83 million tonnes of sugar beet.
Ukraine produced around 1.3 million tonnes of beet sugar in 2021.
Ukraine will have in stock around 470,000 tonnes at the start of 2022/23 sugar production season on September 1 and this, together with expected production, will cover both local needs and exports, the ministry said.
Read more:
Ignoring Ukraine setbacks, Putin touts ‘superior’ Russian weapons exports
Russia says Crimea arms depot blast was result of ‘sabotage’
Zelenskyy warns Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘catastrophe’ would threaten all of Europe
-
Chinese ship arrives in Sri Lanka despite India, US concernsThe Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 has docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built Hambantota port, Refinitiv data and local media showed on Monday.The ... World News
-
Dubai’s Emirates Airline is to return its flagship A380 to Perth’s skiesDubai’s Emirates Airline has announced that it will reintroduce its flagship A380 to Perth from December 1 as part of the airline’s ramp up of ... Aviation & Transport
-
Indonesia at ‘pinnacle of global leadership’: President WidodoIndonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday hailed his country’s growing stature on the global stage and reiterated calls for the Southeast Asian ... World News