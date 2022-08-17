Tokyo prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel, others on suspicion of bribe
Japanese prosecutors have arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of bribery, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on Wednesday.
Takahashi was arrested on suspicion that he had received bribes amounting to hundreds of billions of yen from suit retailer and Tokyo 2020 sponsor Aoki Holdings, according to the report by Asahi Shimbun.
Prosecutors also arrested Hironori Aoki, former chairman of Aoki Holdings, along with two others in connection with the bribery case, news agency Kyodo said on Wednesday. The two other people arrested were not named in the report.
Investigators raided Takahashi’s home as well as the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group in late July. Takahashi is a former executive of Dentsu Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Group.
