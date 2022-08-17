.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Tokyo prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel, others on suspicion of bribe

  • Font
The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi arrives at Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) Executive Board member Haruyuki Takahashi arrives at Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Tokyo prosecutors arrest former member of Olympic panel, others on suspicion of bribe

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japanese prosecutors have arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of bribery, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said on Wednesday.

Takahashi was arrested on suspicion that he had received bribes amounting to hundreds of billions of yen from suit retailer and Tokyo 2020 sponsor Aoki Holdings, according to the report by Asahi Shimbun.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prosecutors also arrested Hironori Aoki, former chairman of Aoki Holdings, along with two others in connection with the bribery case, news agency Kyodo said on Wednesday. The two other people arrested were not named in the report.

Investigators raided Takahashi’s home as well as the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group in late July. Takahashi is a former executive of Dentsu Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Group.

Read more: Fireworks get Tokyo’s no-frills Olympics opening ceremony underway

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More