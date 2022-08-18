.
China opposes new US chip act

A view of a chip on an electronic device, February 8, 2022. (Reuters)

China opposes new US chip act

China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights, when necessary, said China’s commerce ministry on Thursday.

Some provisions in the US act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China, Shu Jueting told a regular news conference.

