Downpour brings flash floods to London streets, after weeks of dry, hot weather

Heavy rain triggered flash floods around parts of London on Wednesday, following weeks of dry, hot weather.



Footage posted on social media showed traffic moving slowly through floodwater around central districts of the English capital, with a bystander seen trying to sweep the water away in one video.



Britain’s Met Office issued an amber weather warning for possible floods for parts of south east England, warning of flooding in some areas.





The downpour follows a spell of record-breaking hot weather in Britain that sparked wildfires, damaged train tracks, and triggered warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up.



The government officially declared a drought across southern and central England last Friday amid one of the hottest and driest summers on record. The record-breaking heatwave this year has spurred calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate.

The drought, the first in England since 2018, means that water companies will step up efforts to manage the impact of dry weather on farmers and the environment, including by managing water to protect supplies, the Environment Agency said.

