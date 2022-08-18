One dead, 18 wounded in shelling of Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor
One person died and 18 were wounded on Thursday in pre-dawn shelling of a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor said.
“At the moment, there are 18 wounded, among them two children, one person died,” Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
A day earlier six people died and another 16 were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the city.
Meanwhile, in the south, Ukrainian forces routed an attempted advance by Russian forces near the town of Bilohirka, northeast of Kherson, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.
The south district of the Operational Command of the Ukrainian armed forces said Ukrainian forces killed 29 “occupiers” as well as destroying artillery, armored vehicles and a military supply depot.
Reuters was not able to independently confirm the battlefield reports.
