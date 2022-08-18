.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

One dead, 18 wounded in shelling of Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor

  • Font
2022-08-18T055527Z_1635868459_RC2KYV95UBQU_RTRMADP_3_UKRAINE-CRISIS-KHARKIV
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine August 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

One dead, 18 wounded in shelling of Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor

Reuters

Published: Updated:

One person died and 18 were wounded on Thursday in pre-dawn shelling of a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At the moment, there are 18 wounded, among them two children, one person died,” Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A day earlier six people died and another 16 were wounded in a Russian rocket attack on the city.

Meanwhile, in the south, Ukrainian forces routed an attempted advance by Russian forces near the town of Bilohirka, northeast of Kherson, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said.

The south district of the Operational Command of the Ukrainian armed forces said Ukrainian forces killed 29 “occupiers” as well as destroying artillery, armored vehicles and a military supply depot.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the battlefield reports.

Read more:

UN chief to meet Zelenskyy, Erdogan, with focus on grain exports, nuclear power plant

Ukraine carries out emergency drills near nuclear plant on frontline

First wartime UN food aid for Africa reaches Bosphorus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More