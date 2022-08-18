.
Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ during UN chief’s visit to Ukraine

A view shows the interior of a damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows the interior of a damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia says Ukraine planning ‘provocation’ during UN chief’s visit to Ukraine

Reuters, Moscow

Russia’s defense ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning a “provocation” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on August 19 during a visit by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The ministry provided no evidence to back up its assertion.

In a statement, it said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear reactor complex, or in nearby districts.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.

Russia says dangerous for IAEA to go through Kyiv to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

First wartime UN food aid for Africa reaches Bosphorus

Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines

