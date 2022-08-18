Russia says it may shut down Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant if shelling continues
Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine may be shut down if Ukrainian forces continue shelling the facility, something Kyiv has denied doing.
In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defense forces, said the plant’s back-up support systems had been damaged as a result of shelling.
Kirillov said that in the event of an accident at the plant, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Zaporizhzhia plant was seized by Russian forces in March. It remains close to front lines, and has repeatedly come under shelling in recent weeks. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for strikes on the plant.
Read more:
Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines
Russian Black Sea fleet appoints new commander: Report
UN chief to meet Zelenskyy, Erdogan, with focus on grain exports, nuclear power plant
-
Russia fines rock star for criticizing Ukraine conflictA Russian court on Tuesday found Soviet rock legend and Kremlin critic Yuri Shevchuk guilty of “discrediting” the Russian army after he condemned ... World News
-
War, high gas prices to halt a third of Ukraine’s sugar refineriesA third of Ukraine’s refineries will not operate in the coming sugar production year due to war and high gas prices, producers’ union Ukrtsukor said ... World News
-
Russia has ‘no need’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Defense ministerRussia has “no need” to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, its defense minister said on Tuesday, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy ... World News