Algeria wildfires ‘all under control’: Civil defense

A man stands across a fire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 12, 2021. Blazes raged across northern Algeria as the country observed a national day of mourning for dozens of people killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean. The North African country has been in the grip of devastating fires since August 9 that have claimed at least 69 lives -- 41 civilians and 28 soldiers.
AFP, Algiers

Wildfires, which killed at least 38 people and left a trail of destruction in eastern Algeria this week, are now under control, a civil defence official told AFP on Friday.

“All of the fires have been completely brought under control,” said fire brigade Colonel Farouk Achour, of the civil defence department.

Since the beginning of August, almost 150 blazes have destroyed hundreds of hectares (acres) of forest in Africa's largest country.

Deadly fires have become an annual scourge in Algeria, where climate change has turned large areas of forest into a tinderbox in the blistering summer months.

The justice ministry launched an inquiry after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of the fires were started deliberately, and authorities on Thursday announced four arrests of suspected arsonists.

Authorities have been accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting aircraft available despite record casualties in last year's blazes and a cash windfall from gas exports with global energy prices soaring.

