Corsica braces for more rain, following violent deadly storms

  • Font
Heavy rain and winds lash the Mediterranean island of Corsica during a deadly storm in Calvi, France, August 18 2022. (Reuters)

Reuters

The French Mediterranean island of Corsica faced more heavy rain on Friday after a violent storm ripped across the region the previous day, resulting in several deaths.

Five people died and around twenty others were injured after the unexpected storm had battered Corsica on Thursday.

Hail, heavy rain and winds peaking at 224 km per hour (140 mph) swept the island on Thursday morning. Two of the victims were killed when trees fell in campsites.

