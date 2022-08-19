Finland to host talks with Sweden, Turkey

Finland will host a meeting with Sweden and Turkey later this month, the Finnish foreign minister said on Friday, after Ankara voiced its opposition to the Nordic countries’ NATO bids.
“Representatives of Finland, Sweden and Turkey will meet in Finland in August,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He did not provide a date but Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu previously said the three would meet on August 26.
Finland and Sweden dropped their longstanding policies of military non-alliance earlier this year when they announced plans to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Their bids have already been ratified by the United States and more than half of the 30 members of NATO. Each application must win unanimous consent from member states.
Only Turkey has opposed their applications, demanding concessions from Helsinki and Stockholm first.
This month’s meeting will continue discussions based on the memorandum the three countries signed in Madrid in June, Haavisto said.
In it, Sweden and Finland agreed to “expeditiously and thoroughly” examine Ankara’s extradition requests for suspects linked to a 2016 coup attempt and outlawed Kurdish militants.
Last week, Sweden announced the first extradition of a Turkish citizen after the agreement, but Turkey’s justice minister said on Thursday that the extradition fell far short of Stockholm’s commitments under the deal.
Read more:
Biden to sign documents backing Sweden, Finland for NATO
Turkey says it will meet Finland, Sweden in August to evaluate terror-related pledges
Erdogan: Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden's NATO bids if conditions not fulfilled
-
Finland PM takes drugs test after party video causes stirFinnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her ... World News
-
Finland says two Russian MiG-31 fighters suspected of violating airspaceTwo Russian fighter jets are believed to have violated Finnish airspace on Thursday, Finland’s defense ministry said, as the Nordic country seeks NATO ... World News
-
Finland to drastically cut Russian tourist visas amid discontent over Ukraine warFinland will limit Russian tourist visas to 10 percent of current volumes as of September 1 due to rising discontent over Russian tourism amid the war ... World News
-
Finland parliament website targeted in cyber attackFinland’s parliament said Tuesday its website came under cyber-attack, as the Nordic country applies for NATO membership following Moscow’s invasion ... World News
-
Turkey summons Swedish diplomat over Kurdish militantsSweden's charge d'affaires in Turkey was summoned at the weekend to explain the use of what Ankara alleges is “terrorist propaganda” in support of ... World News