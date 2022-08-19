Forest wildfires rage in Russia’s Ryazan region

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations dispatched planes and helicopters to fight wildfires in the Ryazan region in central Russia on Friday.
Aerial footage showed fires smoldering in the forest as firefighting helicopters, planes and vehicles continued to collect water from the local river to distinguish the fires.
Head of the Russian Federal Forestry Agency, Ivan Sovetnikov said the fires are now “localized safely from two sides.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are working diligently around two edges. The aviation is at work, you can see the helicopter (exact type unknown) resupplying with water,” he added.
Three sources of fire have been eliminated in the past day, with Moscow sending 78 vehicles, three helicopters, and 240 firefighters to the neighboring city, according to Moscow’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin.
Read more:
Thick smog covers Moscow as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze in Ruazan region
Russia says it may shut down Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant if shelling continues
More than half of Russia’s Black Sea fleet’s combat jets out of use: Western official
-
Designer Giorgio Armani warns neighbors of Italian wildfireDozens of people were evacuated after a wildfire broke out on the remote Italian island of Pantelleria, helped by designer Giorgio Armani who was ... World News
-
Algeria wildfires ‘all under control’: Civil defenseWildfires, which killed at least 38 people and left a trail of destruction in eastern Algeria this week, are now under control, a civil defence ... World News
-
Algeria fire death toll increases to at least 38: ReportsThe death toll from forest fires across northern Algeria has risen to at least 38, according to reports from local journalists, Ennahar television and ... North Africa