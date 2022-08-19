.
.
.
.
Forest wildfires rage in Russia’s Ryazan region

This handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Ministry on August 18, 2022, shows a fire helicopter and a fire engine fighting a wildfire in Ryazan region outside Moscow. (AFP)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations dispatched planes and helicopters to fight wildfires in the Ryazan region in central Russia on Friday.

Aerial footage showed fires smoldering in the forest as firefighting helicopters, planes and vehicles continued to collect water from the local river to distinguish the fires.

Head of the Russian Federal Forestry Agency, Ivan Sovetnikov said the fires are now “localized safely from two sides.”

“We are working diligently around two edges. The aviation is at work, you can see the helicopter (exact type unknown) resupplying with water,” he added.

Three sources of fire have been eliminated in the past day, with Moscow sending 78 vehicles, three helicopters, and 240 firefighters to the neighboring city, according to Moscow’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin.

