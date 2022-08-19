More than half of Russia’s Black Sea fleet’s combat jets out of use: Western official

Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean Peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday.



The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast of the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, suffered multiple explosions on August 9.



The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine was now consistently achieving “kinetic effects” deep behind Russia’s lines which was having a material impact on Russia’s logistics support and “"a significant psychological effect on the Russian leadership.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We now assess that the events of Saky airfield on August 9 put more than half of Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation combat jets out of use,” the official said.



On August 12, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its intelligence update that while a fraction of Russia’s air fleet was destroyed in the blast, the navy’s air capability was seriously degraded.



The official said the Black Sea fleet was struggling to function much more than “a coast defense flotilla” which just occasionally conducted missile strikes, and that its attempt to threaten amphibious assault on Odesa had been stymied.



The official added that overall, the war was at a “moment of near operational standstill.”



“Neither side’s ground forces have sufficient concentrated ground combat power to launch effective offensive actions which would in any way materially affect the course of war,” the official said.



Read more:

UN chief visits Ukraine’s Odesa during Ukraine trip

Advertisement

Ukraine says Russian forces plan to disconnect nuclear plant’s blocks from grid

Blasts hit area near Russian air base in Crimea, Moscow says no damage done: Report