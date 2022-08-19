Russia imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest

Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it was taking punitive measures against a string of foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that the measures were in response to the companies’ failure to remove content that it had flagged as illegal, and would remain in place until they complied. It did not specify what measures would be taken.



Russia has repeatedly threatened to fine sites - including Google, that violate harsh new laws criminalizing the spreading of “false information” about the Russian army.



On Tuesday, Russian courts fined US-based live streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) and messenger service Telegram 11 million roubles ($179,000) for violating military censorship laws.

Advertisement

Read more:



Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan sign investment agreements, strengthen bilateral ties

Saudi wealth fund PIF buys shares in Alphabet, Zoom, and Microsoft in shopping spree

Russian court fines WhatsApp $300,000: Report