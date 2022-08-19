.
Two injured in Sweden shopping center shooting, one arrested

Shooting in a shopping center in Malmo, Sweden. (Twitter)
Shooting in a shopping center in Malmo, Sweden. (Twitter)

Reuters, Stockholm

Published: Updated:

Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping center in the southern city of Malmö and one suspect has been arrested.

“The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over,” the police said in a statement. “At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment.”

The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras.

Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping center.

The police did not immediately respond for further comment.

