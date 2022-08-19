.
UN chief visits Ukraine’s Odesa during Ukraine trip

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres gets on board of a ship at Odesa port in Odesa, Ukraine, on August 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

The Associated Press

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday during a trip to Ukraine.

He was there focusing on a deal to allow Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets.

Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a high-level meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in eastern Ukraine on Thursday.

Earlier this summer, the UN and Turkey brokered an agreement clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion.

The blockage has worsened world food shortages, driven up prices and heightened fears of famine, especially in Africa.

Yet even with the deal, only a trickle of Ukrainian grain has made it out - some 600,000 tons by Turkey’s estimate.

Zelenskyy said Thursday that he proposed expanding the shipments.

