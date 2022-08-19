Russia Ukraine conflict
US announces new $775 mln arms package for Ukraine
The US Defense Department announced Friday a new $775 million package of defense equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems.
“We want to make sure that Ukraine has a steady stream of ammunition to meet its needs, and that’s what we’re doing with this package,” a senior US defense official told reporters.
Developing
