US announces new $775 mln arms package for Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, June 18, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP

Published: Updated:

The US Defense Department announced Friday a new $775 million package of defense equipment and ammunition for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has a steady stream of ammunition to meet its needs, and that’s what we’re doing with this package,” a senior US defense official told reporters.

Developing

