Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, irritated by interpreter, translates own comments

  • Font
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press-service shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky taking part in the ceremony of presenting orders and the other state awards to the servicemen and to the members of the families of fallen soldiers in Kyiv on August 7, 2022, on the occasion of the of the Air Force of Ukraine Day. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Lviv

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, irked by a translator’s failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself.

Zelenskyy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Turning toward the interpreter, he said pointedly: “And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn’t be solved because... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side.”

He continued: “And I said ‘Slava Ukraini’ (Glory to Ukraine).”

“Glory to Ukraine,” the translator quickly replied.

“Thank you so much. It’s important,” Zelenskyy said with evident irritation.

