Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, irritated by interpreter, translates own comments
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, irked by a translator’s failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself.
Zelenskyy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Turning toward the interpreter, he said pointedly: “And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn’t be solved because... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He continued: “And I said ‘Slava Ukraini’ (Glory to Ukraine).”
“Glory to Ukraine,” the translator quickly replied.
“Thank you so much. It’s important,” Zelenskyy said with evident irritation.
Read more:
Russian cargo ship carrying ‘plundered’ Ukraine grain reaches Syria: Embassy
Ukrainian celebrity crowdfunds radar satellite for armed forces
-
Blasts hit area near Russian air base in Crimea, Moscow says no damage done: ReportAt least four explosions hit an area near a major Russian military airport in the annexed peninsula of Crimea on Thursday, three local sources said, ... World News
-
Russia rejects UN proposal to demilitarize Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantRussia’s foreign ministry on Thursday rejected a proposal by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarize the area around the ... World News