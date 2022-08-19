.
Ukraine says Russian forces plan to disconnect nuclear plant’s blocks from grid

An overview of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 13, 2022. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
An overview of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on August 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine’s Energoatom state nuclear company said on Friday Russian forces planned to switch off the functioning power blocks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.

In a statement, Energoatom said it believed that Russia, which controls the power plant in southern Ukraine, was preparing to conduct a “large-scale provocation” there. Moscow itself accused Kyiv of preparing a “provocation” at the site on Thursday.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, irritated by interpreter, translates own comments

