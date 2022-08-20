Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case: WHO
Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are investigating a suspected case of Ebola in the country’s east, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.
A 46-year-old woman died on Monday in the city of Beni, one of the centers of an Ebola outbreak from 2018 to 2020 that killed nearly 2,300 people.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
She was initially treated for other ailments but then developed symptoms consistent with Ebola, WHO said in a statement.
Congo’s dense tropical forests are a natural reservoir for the virus, which causes fever, body aches, and diarrhea.
The country has recorded 14 outbreaks since 1976. It declared an end last month to its latest outbreak, in northwestern Congo, which caused five deaths.
Read more:
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival rates
WHO creating global stockpile of Ebola vaccines to stamp out future outbreaks
Gilead says remdesivir use reduces coronavirus death risk, but more studies needed
-
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival ratesThe World Health Organization said Friday that two existing treatments dramatically reduced deaths from Ebola and should be given to people of all ... World News
-
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo: WHOHealth authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization ... World News
-
Explainer: What is the Ebola-like Marburg virus?A severe, highly fatal virus called Marburg has been detected in Guinea, killing one and potentially spread to more than 150 others.The case, detected ... World News
-
WHO officially declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in GuineaThe World Health Organization on Saturday officially announced the end of Guinea’s second Ebola outbreak which was declared on February 14.“I have the ... World News