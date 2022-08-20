Man killed in Sweden mall shooting was target, police say

The man who has died in a shooting at a shopping center in Sweden was the target of the attack, police said on Saturday.



A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting at a mall in the southern city of Malmo on Friday, with the man eventually succumbing to his injuries and the woman hospitalized.



On Saturday, the chief of Malmo police, Petra Stenkula, told a press conference that “Actually, everything leads us to believe that this man was the target of this execution.”



Police have said that they have arrested the 15-year-old suspected shooter. The woman victim, who was in serious condition, was thought to have been a passerby.



Police consider the shooting to be “an isolated criminal incident” and have excluded any terror links.



In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Malmo.



