US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

A series of diplomatic wins, capped by the deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports, provides some respite for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey's economic strife and offers a blueprint of his campaign strategy for elections due next year.

As he prepares for what is shaping up to be the biggest electoral challenge of his nearly 20-year rule, the president is playing up his achievements on the global stage.

“Turkey is going through its strongest period politically, militarily and diplomatically,” he told a crowd of thousands of people in northwest Turkey at the weekend, a day after holding talks in Russia with President Vladimir Putin.

