.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

  • Font
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. (Reuters)
US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A series of diplomatic wins, capped by the deal to resume Ukraine's grain exports, provides some respite for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey's economic strife and offers a blueprint of his campaign strategy for elections due next year.

As he prepares for what is shaping up to be the biggest electoral challenge of his nearly 20-year rule, the president is playing up his achievements on the global stage.

“Turkey is going through its strongest period politically, militarily and diplomatically,” he told a crowd of thousands of people in northwest Turkey at the weekend, a day after holding talks in Russia with President Vladimir Putin.

Read more:

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine: Turkey's defense ministry

Putin and Macron hold call, discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, food exports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More